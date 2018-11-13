Idaho, Washington farmers see above-average year on wheat

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — Officials say farmers in Idaho and Washington saw above-average returns on wheat crop this year, but lentil prices are plunging.

The Lewiston Tribune reports the U.S. Department of Agriculture Portland Daily Grain Report last week listed soft white wheat prices between $6.20 and $6.35 a bushel.

But dry pea, lentil and garbanzo prices plunged 40 percent recently because of retaliatory tariffs imposed by India, the No. 1 customer for those products.

The USA Dry Pea and Lentil Council says pulse prices haven't been this low since the early 2000s and are likely to result in a dramatic decline in acres planted to dry peas, lentils and garbanzos next spring.

