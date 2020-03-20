Idaho House adjourns, ending 2020 legislative session

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho House ended the 2020 legislative session on Friday after balancing fears of spreading the coronavirus with potential vetoes of several bills that they will now be powerless to do anything about.

The House voted 32-28 to end the session a day after the Senate went home.

One bill that could be vetoed bans transgender people from changing the sex listed on their birth certificates despite a federal court ruling Idaho lost declaring such a ban unconstitutional, and that the Idaho attorney general's office says could end up costing the state $1 million if it goes to court again.

The other bill bans transgender women from competing in women’s sports despite also getting warnings that such a law is unconstitutional.

Both bills had overwhelming support among House and Senate Republicans.

Republican Gov. Brad Little has until next week to make a decision. He hasn't indicated his intentions. A handful of large Idaho businesses have asked him to veto the bills because they make Idaho look intolerant.

Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke said that if not for the virus, the House would have remained in session to override vetoes.