Iconic pier catwalk nears return to Lake Michigan shoreline

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — Officials say Grand Haven's long-awaited pier catwalk will return to the Lake Michigan shoreline in summer.

The Grand Haven Tribune reports that City Manager Pat McGinnis announced the catwalk will be fully installed over the South Pier before July 26. Work to restore and replicate the century-old structure is nearly complete.

The city opted to remove the catwalk in 2016 before the Army Corps of Engineers began a $2 million project to rebuild the pier. The South Pier reopened last August after being delayed by record high water levels in Lake Michigan.

Erin Turrell led a community fundraising campaign to bring the catwalk back to the pier. Turrell tells the Muskegon Chronicle that the catwalk's return is the result of a grassroots effort to save part of the city's history.