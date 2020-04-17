Icehawks partner with South Kent

South Kent School and its South Kent Selects Academy (SKSA) program - the back-to-back USA Hockey National U18 Champions - have announced a new partnership with the Northwestern Connecticut Youth Hockey Icehawks. Since 2011, South Kent has partnered with Legacy Global Sports to provide students a top-tier private boarding school education while playing the highest and most competitive level of U15, U16 and U18 AAA hockey in the United States. For the past eight years, SKSA has competed in Tier I USA Hockey through their partnerships with the Central Connecticut Youth Hockey Association and most recently the Wallingford Hawks Youth Hockey Association.

The new partnership between SKSA and the Northwestern Connecticut Youth Hockey Icehawks makes sense for both organizations as their programs strategically align, both geographically and philosophically. “We are very much looking forward to this partnership and the benefits it will provide South Kent School, our Legacy Global Sports partners and the Northwestern Connecticut Youth Hockey Icehawks - and bringing more national championships back to Connecticut!” said Lawrence A. Smith, South Kent Head of School.

Northwestern Connecticut Youth Hockey was formed in June 2006 as a combination of two local youth hockey programs: Washington Gunnery Hockey and Skating Association of New Milford Youth Hockey.

For years, the association has organized safe and energetic ice hockey for children of all abilities, and Icehawks teams have regularly been practicing and playing games at the Admiral James & Sybil Stockdale Arena on South Kent’s campus. This partnership will give both organizations the opportunity to share their resources and build upon the rich history of both programs. Larry Schopfer, President of the Northwestern Connecticut Youth Hockey Icehawks added, "As a leader in youth hockey in the area, we are pleased to forge this new partnership with South Kent Selects Academy. We couldn't be more excited at what the future holds for both of our organizations.”

South Kent School sends their sincerest thanks to Central Connecticut Youth Hockey Association and the Wallingford Hawks for their past support and partnership.