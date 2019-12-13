Ice storm forces closures on the Blue Ridge Parkway

A wintry concoction of freezing rain and ice across western North Carolina on Friday has led the National Park Service to shut down a majority of the Blue Ridge Parkway, all the way through Virginia.

A Facebook post from the Park Service said “widespread freezing rain across the NC and VA Blue Ridge” left parts of the roadway covered in sheets of ice, forcing the closure Friday morning.

The agency said residents should plan for alternate routes until crews assess the conditions after the temperature rises.

News outlets reported some schools in the North Carolina mountains were closed or had a delayed opening Friday because of the slick conditions.