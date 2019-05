IPA tasting, dinner to benefit VCA

The Village Center for the Arts in New Milford will present its seventh annual IPA Tasting & Dinner June 8 from 6 to 9 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church at 7 Whittlesey Ave. It will feature sampling of beers and a buffet. Tickets are $60. For more information and tickets, call 860-354-4318.