IN-House-2-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Indiana by county in
the race for U.S. House District 2.
|TP
|PR
|Hall
|Walorski
|Elkhart
|118
|101
|20,031
|33,314
|Fulton
|17
|17
|2,445
|4,521
|Kosciusko
|28
|28
|2,361
|6,917
|LaPorte
|42
|42
|8,846
|9,069
|Marshall
|30
|30
|5,485
|9,309
|Miami
|31
|26
|2,929
|7,337
|Pulaski
|15
|13
|1,450
|2,848
|St.Joseph
|223
|223
|53,279
|39,578
|Starke
|21
|21
|3,222
|4,306
|Wabash
|26
|23
|3,168
|8,031
|Totals
|551
|524
|103,216
|125,230
AP Elections 11-08-2018 16:00
