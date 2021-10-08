IMF board says needs more time to weigh data-rigging details

Ludovic Marin/AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — The International Monetary Fund says it needs more time to weigh its response to a law firm's findings that the agency’s managing director was involved in data-rigging at the World Bank when she was a top official there.

The fund's executive board met Friday to consider the results of an investigation that found that in 2018, World Bank employees were pressured to alter data affecting its business-climate rankings of China and other nations. At the time, current IMF head Kristalina Georgieva was a top official at the World Bank.