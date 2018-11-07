IL-SecSt-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Illinois by county in

the race for Secretary of State.

TP PR Helland White Dutner Adams 74 74 12,992 10,887 498 Alexndr 11 11 876 1,318 37 Bond 25 25 2,272 2,363 142 Boone 38 38 7,915 9,501 506 Brown 14 14 990 859 43 Bureau 50 50 5,172 8,129 299 Calhoun 7 7 892 1,351 46 Carroll 22 22 2,758 3,064 121 Cass 21 21 1,627 2,802 108 Champaign 118 118 22,305 54,000 2,160 Christian 30 30 5,340 7,148 327 Clark 23 23 3,300 2,704 130 Clay 22 22 2,935 1,800 102 Clinton 39 39 7,123 5,815 291 Coles 44 44 7,885 8,853 401 Cook 3,668 3,493 250,141 1,315,802 39,618 Crawford 24 24 3,611 3,084 151 Cumberland 12 12 2,506 1,744 80 DeKalb 65 65 12,240 22,756 1,159 DeWitt 23 23 3,286 2,728 195 Douglas 17 17 2,840 2,343 112 DuPage 930 923 111,663 227,935 8,131 Edgar 31 31 3,098 2,829 120 Edwards 12 12 1,579 796 47 Effingm 37 37 8,576 5,517 312 Fayette 28 28 4,058 3,046 151 Ford 22 22 2,879 1,989 117 Franklin 35 35 7,423 7,372 329 Fulton 57 57 4,195 7,995 347 Gallatin 11 11 904 1,169 59 Greene 22 22 2,106 2,134 106 Grundy 40 40 8,739 10,077 502 Hamilton 16 16 1,766 1,675 81 Hancock 33 33 3,630 3,284 139 Hardin 6 6 808 851 27 Henderson 13 13 1,209 1,420 59 Henry 52 52 8,621 10,407 424 Iroquois 37 37 6,196 3,833 212 Jackson 56 56 5,646 8,522 403 Jasper 16 16 2,130 1,889 76 Jefferson 33 33 6,964 6,727 334 Jersey 25 25 4,194 3,841 236 JoDaviess 29 29 3,852 5,234 211 Johnson 16 16 2,932 2,157 117 Kane 291 291 57,529 105,340 4,251 Kankakee 68 68 14,998 20,599 974 Kendall 87 87 15,455 25,644 1,203 Knox 52 52 4,197 10,977 336 Lake 415 415 72,857 166,020 5,691 LaSalle 119 119 14,937 24,249 1,030 Lawrence 24 24 2,520 1,755 92 Lee 49 49 5,368 6,806 356 Livngston 46 34 4,173 3,401 171 Logan 29 29 4,899 4,879 265 McDonough 31 31 4,175 5,758 237 McHenry 212 197 26,921 43,397 2,160 McLean 122 122 26,232 36,683 2,098 Macon 72 72 15,035 23,124 910 Macoupin 61 61 7,754 9,751 494 Madison 225 225 44,405 55,900 2,989 Marion 48 44 4,963 4,039 191 Marshall 14 14 2,292 2,306 113 Mason 21 21 1,868 3,213 159 Massac 17 17 3,173 2,099 98 Menard 14 14 2,481 2,769 183 Mercer 24 24 2,936 3,914 172 Monroe 37 37 8,144 7,065 322 Montgomery 38 38 4,466 6,734 300 Morgan 40 40 5,089 6,307 284 Moultrie 16 16 2,673 2,363 87 Ogle 52 40 9,015 8,932 469 Peoria 169 169 20,797 40,750 1,631 Perry 27 27 3,814 4,508 174 Piatt 16 2 594 806 39 Pike 31 31 3,334 3,017 159 Pope 6 6 1,066 666 30 Pulaski 11 11 1,017 1,386 27 Putnam 8 8 959 1,555 53 Randolph 37 37 5,179 6,769 213 Richland 21 21 3,320 2,595 132 RockIsland 120 120 17,506 32,065 1,166 St. Clair 215 195 32,631 53,942 2,125 Saline 28 28 4,464 4,752 200 Sangamon 180 180 30,394 52,587 2,891 Schuyler 17 17 1,390 1,625 101 Scott 10 10 1,040 954 40 Shelby 33 33 4,786 4,269 190 Stark 9 9 969 1,016 76 Stephenson 40 40 7,249 8,525 373 Tazewell 135 135 22,643 27,500 1,476 Union 20 20 3,516 3,829 146 Vermilion 84 84 9,395 10,921 529 Wabash 16 16 2,372 1,557 80 Warren 28 28 2,707 3,271 121 Washington 21 21 3,479 2,363 157 Wayne 27 27 3,830 1,708 87 White 18 18 3,213 2,530 109 Whiteside 60 60 8,206 12,619 513 Will 304 304 80,470 157,204 5,815 Williamson 65 65 12,930 13,604 582 Winnebago 185 185 34,986 51,583 2,410 Woodfrd 45 45 8,134 5,632 338 Totals 10,114 9,855 1,267,119 2,899,882 106,684

AP Elections 11-06-2018 23:57