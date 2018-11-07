https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/IL-House-6-Reg-Geo-13367183.php
IL-House-6-Reg-Geo
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Illinois by Geographic
Region in the race for U.S. House District 6.
|TP
|PR
|Roskam
|Casten
|CookSuburb
|67
|65
|17,608
|19,965
|RegTotals
|67
|65
|17,608
|19,965
|DuPage
|400
|400
|73,574
|86,850
|Kane
|63
|63
|21,171
|22,096
|Lake
|42
|42
|14,409
|13,198
|McHenry
|68
|65
|12,633
|13,896
|RegTotals
|573
|570
|121,787
|136,040
|Totals
|640
|635
|139,395
|156,005
AP Elections 11-07-2018 00:27
