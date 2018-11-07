By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Illinois by Geographic

Region in the race for U.S. House District 5.

TP PR Hanson Quigley
Chicago
Chicago 437 430 37,199 160,819
RegTotals 437 430 37,199 160,819
Cook Suburbs
CookSuburb 79 77 11,867 21,393
RegTotals 79 77 11,867 21,393
Collar Counties
DuPage 69 69 12,674 14,490
RegTotals 69 69 12,674 14,490
Totals 585 576 61,740 196,702

AP Elections 11-07-2018 00:27