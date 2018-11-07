By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Illinois by Geographic

Region in the race for U.S. House District 3.

TP PR Jones Lipinski
Chicago
Chicago 203 199 10,400 53,025
RegTotals 203 199 10,400 53,025
Cook Suburbs
CookSuburb 252 245 33,264 82,163
RegTotals 252 245 33,264 82,163
Collar Counties
DuPage 2 2 176 331
Will 43 43 11,576 18,198
RegTotals 45 45 11,752 18,529
Totals 500 489 55,416 153,717

AP Elections 11-07-2018 00:27