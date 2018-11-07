IL-House-3-Reg-Geo

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Illinois by Geographic

Region in the race for U.S. House District 3.

TP PR Jones Lipinski

Chicago

Chicago 203 199 10,400 53,025 RegTotals 203 199 10,400 53,025

Cook Suburbs

CookSuburb 252 245 33,264 82,163 RegTotals 252 245 33,264 82,163

Collar Counties

DuPage 2 2 176 331 Will 43 43 11,576 18,198 RegTotals 45 45 11,752 18,529

Totals 500 489 55,416 153,717

AP Elections 11-07-2018 00:27