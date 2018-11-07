By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Illinois by Geographic

Region in the race for U.S. House District 16.

TP PR Kinzingr Dady
Collar Counties
Will 14 14 6,941 3,667
RegTotals 14 14 6,941 3,667
Downstate-Illinois
Boone 38 38 10,503 7,146
Bureau 50 50 8,400 5,212
DeKalb 41 41 9,283 11,964
Ford 14 14 2,230 582
Grundy 40 40 12,357 6,854
Iroquois 37 37 8,369 1,857
LaSalle 119 119 22,664 17,165
Lee 49 49 7,376 5,175
Livngston 46 46 8,782 3,265
Ogle 52 52 12,122 6,935
Putnam 8 8 1,485 1,089
Stark 3 3 318 130
Winnebago 137 137 38,375 29,748
RegTotals 634 634 142,264 97,122
Totals 648 648 149,205 100,789

