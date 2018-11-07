By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Illinois by Geographic

Region in the race for U.S. House District 15.

TP PR Shimkus Gaither
Downstate-Illinois
Bond 17 17 3,098 1,575
Champaign 38 38 13,323 6,109
Clark 23 23 4,262 1,812
Clay 22 22 3,794 1,034
Clinton 39 39 9,930 3,365
Coles 44 44 10,456 6,508
Crawford 24 24 4,725 2,080
Cumberland 12 12 3,243 1,051
Douglas 17 17 3,958 1,290
Edgar 31 31 4,224 1,708
Edwards 12 12 1,997 418
Effingm 37 37 11,117 3,148
Fayette 28 28 5,529 1,703
Ford 10 10 1,673 461
Gallatin 11 11 1,358 711
Hamilton 16 16 2,577 857
Hardin 6 6 1,251 430
Jasper 16 16 3,014 1,048
Johnson 16 16 3,940 1,215
Lawrence 24 24 3,003 1,287
Madison 43 43 15,543 4,956
Marion 48 48 8,347 3,718
Massac 17 17 3,937 1,443
Moultrie 16 16 3,479 1,631
Pope 6 6 1,371 396
Richland 21 21 4,431 1,594
Saline 28 28 6,663 2,694
Shelby 33 33 6,826 2,342
Vermilion 84 84 13,188 7,472
Wabash 16 16 2,935 1,034
Washington 21 21 4,622 1,394
Wayne 27 27 4,647 969
White 18 18 4,407 1,444
RegTotals 821 821 176,868 68,897
Totals 821 821 176,868 68,897

AP Elections 11-07-2018 00:27