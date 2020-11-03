https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/IL-House-15-Cnty-15697658.php
IL-House-15-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Illinois by county in
the race for U.S. House District 15.
|TP
|PR
|Weaver
|Miller
|Bond
|17
|0
|0
|0
|Champaign
|38
|0
|0
|0
|Clark
|23
|0
|0
|0
|Clay
|18
|0
|0
|0
|Clinton
|39
|0
|0
|0
|Coles
|44
|0
|0
|0
|Crawford
|24
|0
|0
|0
|Cumberland
|12
|0
|0
|0
|Douglas
|17
|0
|0
|0
|Edgar
|31
|0
|0
|0
|Edwards
|12
|0
|0
|0
|Effingm
|37
|0
|0
|0
|Fayette
|28
|0
|0
|0
|Ford
|10
|0
|0
|0
|Gallatin
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Hamilton
|16
|0
|0
|0
|Hardin
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Jasper
|16
|0
|0
|0
|Johnson
|16
|0
|0
|0
|Lawrence
|22
|0
|0
|0
|Madison
|43
|0
|0
|0
|Marion
|48
|0
|0
|0
|Massac
|17
|0
|0
|0
|Moultrie
|16
|0
|0
|0
|Pope
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Richland
|21
|0
|0
|0
|Saline
|28
|0
|0
|0
|Shelby
|33
|0
|0
|0
|Vermilion
|84
|0
|0
|0
|Wabash
|16
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|20
|0
|0
|0
|Wayne
|27
|0
|0
|0
|White
|18
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|814
|0
|0
|0
AP Elections 11-03-2020 12:00
