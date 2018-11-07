https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/IL-House-11-Reg-Geo-13367184.php
IL-House-11-Reg-Geo
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Illinois by Geographic
Region in the race for U.S. House District 11.
|TP
|PR
|Stella
|Foster
|CookSuburb
|4
|3
|687
|526
|RegTotals
|4
|3
|687
|526
|DuPage
|218
|218
|31,173
|48,355
|Kane
|74
|74
|7,685
|18,961
|Kendall
|26
|26
|4,638
|7,742
|Will
|146
|146
|36,172
|64,954
|RegTotals
|464
|464
|79,668
|140,012
|Totals
|468
|467
|80,355
|140,538
AP Elections 11-07-2018 00:27
