IL-Gov-Reg-Geo

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Illinois by Geographic

Region in the race for Governor.

TP PR Rauner Pritzker Jackson McCann

Chicago

Chicago 2,069 2,014 124,393 663,507 16,718 11,555 RegTotals 2,069 2,014 124,393 663,507 16,718 11,555

Cook Suburbs

CookSuburb 1,599 1,479 266,201 480,807 15,097 18,627 RegTotals 1,599 1,479 266,201 480,807 15,097 18,627

Collar Counties

DuPage 930 930 163,466 167,357 7,170 12,087 Kane 291 291 76,405 79,319 4,665 6,184 Kendall 87 87 19,326 19,429 1,142 2,027 Lake 415 415 107,129 125,130 5,603 6,884 McHenry 212 210 48,643 36,398 2,731 2,969 Will 304 304 106,402 120,601 5,400 9,798 RegTotals 2,239 2,237 521,371 548,234 26,711 39,949

Downstate-Illinois

Adams 74 74 15,862 6,143 639 1,637 Alexndr 11 11 878 1,154 38 104 Bond 25 25 3,379 2,365 191 611 Boone 38 38 8,769 6,922 465 1,630 Brown 14 14 969 398 81 426 Bureau 50 50 6,895 5,267 364 910 Calhoun 7 7 898 791 21 568 Carroll 22 22 3,651 1,798 141 339 Cass 21 21 2,183 1,476 131 704 Champaign 118 118 29,578 42,929 2,321 3,071 Christian 30 30 6,692 3,698 342 1,969 Clark 23 23 3,736 1,814 122 397 Clay 22 22 3,307 1,102 125 246 Clinton 39 39 8,731 3,523 350 690 Coles 44 44 9,155 5,953 513 1,359 Crawford 24 24 3,990 2,096 187 564 Cumberland 12 12 2,801 963 126 415 DeKalb 65 65 16,138 16,910 1,386 1,606 DeWitt 23 23 3,975 1,537 262 378 Douglas 17 17 3,509 1,123 193 419 Edgar 31 31 3,787 1,606 164 459 Edwards 12 12 1,743 452 98 91 Effingm 37 37 9,745 2,827 370 1,256 Fayette 28 28 4,088 1,751 186 1,175 Ford 22 22 3,482 965 157 354 Franklin 35 35 7,857 5,155 650 1,408 Fulton 57 57 5,061 5,628 601 1,227 Gallatin 11 11 1,045 775 64 176 Greene 22 22 1,842 1,019 56 1,437 Grundy 40 40 10,148 7,274 684 1,108 Hamilton 16 16 2,073 877 107 367 Hancock 33 33 4,249 1,946 202 522 Hardin 6 6 835 558 42 186 Henderson 13 13 1,487 939 69 153 Henry 52 52 10,763 6,959 489 1,039 Iroquois 37 37 7,390 1,844 275 673 Jackson 56 56 7,795 10,128 559 1,117 Jasper 16 16 2,566 1,112 78 295 Jefferson 33 33 7,837 4,390 424 1,083 Jersey 25 25 4,066 2,349 163 1,598 JoDaviess 29 29 4,895 3,596 180 426 Johnson 16 16 3,007 1,419 128 618 Kankakee 68 68 19,204 14,532 1,002 1,802 Knox 52 52 7,713 7,984 417 1,125 LaSalle 119 119 18,996 17,318 1,140 2,016 Lawrence 24 24 2,585 1,377 100 198 Lee 49 49 6,035 4,966 380 1,088 Livngston 46 46 7,400 3,322 374 849 Logan 29 29 5,827 2,537 299 1,315 McDonough 31 31 4,790 4,186 329 829 McLean 122 122 31,962 27,481 2,624 2,622 Macon 72 72 20,230 14,804 1,240 2,377 Macoupin 61 61 7,819 6,414 294 3,456 Madison 225 225 47,975 45,994 2,534 6,227 Marion 48 48 7,030 3,984 259 741 Marshall 14 14 2,760 1,423 184 290 Mason 21 21 2,599 1,786 246 558 Massac 17 17 3,363 1,527 83 379 Menard 14 14 3,043 1,613 145 563 Mercer 24 24 3,651 2,534 187 509 Monroe 37 37 9,319 5,265 251 676 Montgomery 38 38 4,667 3,926 255 2,592 Morgan 40 40 5,365 3,184 265 2,836 Moultrie 16 16 3,261 1,176 159 476 Ogle 52 52 10,178 6,347 590 1,825 Peoria 169 169 27,588 30,185 2,160 2,940 Perry 27 27 4,301 3,063 235 854 Piatt 16 16 4,695 2,170 231 481 Pike 31 31 2,631 1,223 145 2,533 Pope 6 6 1,089 433 35 161 Pulaski 11 11 1,093 1,001 52 204 Putnam 8 8 1,217 1,083 86 145 Randolph 37 37 5,921 4,927 394 872 Richland 21 21 3,688 1,796 219 324 RockIsland 120 120 21,411 25,690 1,145 2,337 St. Clair 215 195 36,174 47,678 1,787 2,945 Saline 28 28 4,598 3,318 332 1,061 Sangamon 180 180 38,998 36,324 2,155 7,825 Schuyler 17 17 1,525 972 102 477 Scott 10 10 881 383 41 753 Shelby 33 33 5,684 1,973 295 1,181 Stark 9 9 1,214 583 99 131 Stephenson 40 40 8,457 5,603 409 1,425 Tazewell 135 135 27,922 17,804 2,236 3,332 Union 20 20 3,789 2,862 186 640 Vermilion 84 84 11,078 6,734 808 1,917 Wabash 16 16 2,520 1,089 117 201 Warren 28 28 3,259 2,262 121 419 Washington 21 21 4,022 1,528 171 326 Wayne 27 27 4,113 943 145 385 White 18 18 3,889 1,480 132 312 Whiteside 60 60 10,187 9,335 520 1,245 Williamson 65 65 14,354 9,296 671 2,287 Winnebago 185 185 39,351 39,274 2,171 7,526 Woodfrd 45 45 9,356 3,250 512 867 RegTotals 4,207 4,187 781,634 619,473 44,813 116,266

Totals 10,114 9,917 1,693,599 2,312,021 103,339 186,397

AP Elections 11-07-2018 00:47