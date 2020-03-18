IL-GOP-House-17-Cnty

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Illinois by county in

the Republican primary for U.S. House District 17.

TP PR King Fawell Carroll 22 22 684 403 Fulton 57 57 1,000 689 Henderson 13 13 417 203 Henry 52 52 2,060 719 JoDaviess 29 29 1,210 676 Knox 52 52 1,828 744 Mercer 24 24 938 306 Peoria 72 72 938 618 RockIsland 120 89 2,913 1,156 Stephenson 40 40 1,604 1,086 Tazewell 47 40 989 838 Warren 28 28 1,074 469 Whiteside 60 60 1,729 717 Winnebago 66 48 1,385 1,446 Totals 682 626 18,769 10,070

