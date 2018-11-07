IL-AtyGen-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Illinois by county in

the race for Attorney General.

TP PR Harold Raoul Harsy Adams 74 74 17,861 5,723 595 Alexndr 11 11 1,064 1,066 67 Bond 25 25 3,021 1,414 203 Boone 38 38 10,415 6,900 534 Brown 14 14 1,406 392 57 Bureau 50 50 7,679 5,204 428 Calhoun 7 7 1,310 743 65 Carroll 22 22 3,802 1,910 155 Cass 21 21 2,787 1,450 153 Champaign 118 118 36,715 40,115 1,713 Christian 30 30 8,726 3,563 412 Clark 23 23 4,264 1,536 188 Clay 22 22 3,646 1,006 122 Clinton 39 39 9,455 3,221 368 Coles 44 44 10,861 5,555 556 Cook 3,668 3,493 415,737 1,149,465 34,987 Crawford 24 24 4,746 1,763 221 Cumberland 12 12 3,285 886 112 DeKalb 65 65 17,200 17,565 1,274 DeWitt 23 23 4,501 1,485 206 Douglas 17 17 4,163 991 134 DuPage 930 923 165,363 174,165 8,208 Edgar 31 31 4,363 1,397 171 Edwards 12 12 1,941 359 73 Effingm 37 37 11,116 2,732 361 Fayette 28 28 5,304 1,605 205 Ford 22 22 3,949 897 121 Franklin 35 35 9,719 4,737 467 Fulton 57 57 6,615 5,335 487 Gallatin 11 11 1,223 703 73 Greene 22 22 2,897 1,115 146 Grundy 40 40 11,058 7,266 666 Hamilton 16 16 2,429 821 111 Hancock 33 33 4,959 1,807 179 Hardin 6 6 1,098 431 59 Henderson 13 13 1,565 988 81 Henry 52 52 11,589 7,089 527 Iroquois 37 37 8,181 1,807 229 Jackson 56 56 7,529 6,411 528 Jasper 16 16 2,893 935 98 Jefferson 33 33 9,316 3,984 429 Jersey 25 25 5,595 2,190 284 JoDaviess 29 29 5,271 3,641 236 Johnson 16 16 3,761 1,157 148 Kane 291 291 79,287 82,935 4,308 Kankakee 68 68 20,582 14,762 1,097 Kendall 87 87 20,925 19,973 1,258 Knox 52 52 8,837 7,938 498 Lake 415 415 107,772 131,278 5,906 LaSalle 119 119 21,005 17,532 1,269 Lawrence 24 24 3,016 1,179 131 Lee 49 49 7,192 4,709 436 Livngston 46 34 5,686 1,802 199 Logan 29 29 7,207 2,468 317 McDonough 31 31 5,926 3,798 284 McHenry 212 197 39,234 30,668 2,345 McLean 122 122 35,250 27,723 1,836 Macon 72 72 23,211 14,565 1,006 Macoupin 61 61 10,691 6,327 592 Madison 225 225 55,623 43,787 3,392 Marion 48 44 6,192 2,690 232 Marshall 14 14 3,223 1,358 102 Mason 21 21 3,188 1,724 212 Massac 17 17 3,781 1,317 138 Menard 14 14 3,769 1,442 163 Mercer 24 24 4,060 2,563 239 Monroe 37 37 10,165 4,789 396 Montgomery 38 38 7,829 3,517 375 Morgan 40 40 7,638 3,520 361 Moultrie 16 16 3,769 1,159 136 Ogle 52 40 11,682 6,130 523 Peoria 169 169 31,467 29,873 1,597 Perry 27 27 4,886 2,447 1,016 Piatt 16 2 951 203 35 Pike 31 31 4,684 1,330 236 Pope 6 6 1,294 372 53 Pulaski 11 11 1,341 920 52 Putnam 8 8 1,352 1,053 81 Randolph 37 37 7,272 4,133 405 Richland 21 21 4,277 1,484 147 RockIsland 120 120 22,894 26,183 1,285 St. Clair 215 195 39,812 45,926 2,322 Saline 28 28 6,124 2,642 284 Sangamon 180 180 48,410 34,838 2,233 Schuyler 17 17 2,023 886 130 Scott 10 10 1,468 456 54 Shelby 33 33 6,916 1,967 262 Stark 9 9 1,401 560 70 Stephenson 40 40 10,008 5,612 409 Tazewell 135 135 32,596 17,087 1,622 Union 20 20 4,641 2,455 225 Vermilion 84 84 13,860 6,318 597 Wabash 16 16 2,918 947 88 Warren 28 28 3,629 2,249 145 Washington 21 21 4,334 1,321 217 Wayne 27 27 4,578 821 126 White 18 18 4,221 1,311 177 Whiteside 60 60 11,043 9,346 597 Will 304 304 114,510 122,144 6,294 Williamson 65 65 17,580 8,416 731 Winnebago 185 185 46,790 39,035 2,342 Woodfrd 45 45 10,495 3,226 366 Totals 10,114 9,855 1,844,893 2,300,739 108,386

AP Elections 11-06-2018 23:57