CICERO, Ill. (AP) — Three Chicago residents were among four people killed Saturday when an SUV slammed into a building and burst into flames in the Chicago area community of Cicero, authorities said.

Cicero spokesman Ray Hanania said three of the crash victims have been identified as Corey D. Williams, 23; Anquanisha Murdock, 24; and Julsef Fleming, 23. All three lived on Chicago’s West Side.