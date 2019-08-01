ICE officials seeks access to Montana county radio facility

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials have submitted a proposal to use a Montana radio facility for federal operations.

The Missoulian reported Tuesday that Missoula County officials discussed a proposal that would allow ICE to install communications equipment at the facility just north of Missoula.

Officials say the building is on U.S. Forest Service land, but county officials are authorized to grant access to other agencies.

County officials say there is a plan to schedule an in-person meeting with ICE representatives before a decision is made.

Officials say multiple agencies including the FBI use space in the county's radio facilities because of their proximity to the U.S.-Canada border.

County officials say Missoula is not a sanctuary city that limits cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

