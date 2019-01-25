IAIS to hold ‘Survive & Thrive’

The Institute for American Indian Studies in Washington will offer a “Survive & Thrive” event Jan. 26 from 1 to 5 p.m.

IAIS educator Griffin Kalin with present a program on how to survive in the Eastern Woodlands without 21st century technology.

Participants will learn how to start a fire in the snow, how to find food in the forest, and how to make a shelter from the natural environment.

Attendees will also see examples of how Native Peoples of the Eastern Woodlands lived by visiting the replicated Algonkian village on the grounds of the Institute that is composed of wigwams and longhouses and the remnants of the three sisters garden.

The event is open to all ages.

Attendees should dress warmly and wear appropriate footwear, as some of the program will be held outside.

Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, $6 for children and free for museum members.

The museum is located at 38 Curtis Road.