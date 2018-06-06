By The Associated Press
Here is a list of uncontested races in Iowa.
Governor
Kim Reynolds (i), GOP
Secretary of State
Paul Pate (i), GOP
Auditor
Rob Sand, Dem
Auditor
Mary Mosiman (i), GOP
Treasurer
Michael Fitzgerald (i), Dem
Agriculture Secretary
Tim Gannon, Dem
Attorney General
Tom Miller (i), Dem
U.S. House - District 1
Rod Blum (i), GOP
U.S. House - District 2
Dave Loebsack (i), Dem
U.S. House - District 2
Christopher Peters, GOP
U.S. House - District 3
David Young (i), GOP
U.S. House - District 3
Bryan Holder, Lib
U.S. House - District 4
Charles Aldrich, Lib
State Senate - District 3
Dave Dawson, Dem
State Senate - District 3
Jim Carlin (i), GOP
State Senate - District 5
John O'Brien, Dem
State Senate - District 5
Tim Kraayenbrink (i), GOP
State Senate - District 7
Jackie Smith, Dem
State Senate - District 7
Steven Stokes, GOP
State Senate - District 9
Jason Schultz (i), GOP
State Senate - District 11
Sara Ramsey, Dem
State Senate - District 11
Tom Shipley (i), GOP
State Senate - District 13
Vicky Brenner, Dem
State Senate - District 13
Julian Garrett (i), GOP
State Senate - District 15
Chaz Allen (i), Dem
State Senate - District 15
Tim Shay, GOP
State Senate - District 17
Tony Bisignano (i), Dem
State Senate - District 19
Amber Gustafson, Dem
State Senate - District 21
Brian Bales, GOP
State Senate - District 23
Herman Quirmbach (i), Dem
State Senate - District 23
Eric Cooper, Lib
State Senate - District 25
Tracy Freese, Dem
State Senate - District 27
Amanda Ragan (i), Dem
State Senate - District 27
Shannon Latham, GOP
State Senate - District 29
Tod Bowman (i), Dem
State Senate - District 29
Carrie Koelker, GOP
State Senate - District 31
Bill Dotzler (i), Dem
State Senate - District 33
Robert Hogg (i), Dem
State Senate - District 33
Edward Hayes, GOP
State Senate - District 35
Todd Taylor, Dem
State Senate - District 37
Carl Krambeck, Lib
State Senate - District 39
Kevin Kinney (i), Dem
State Senate - District 39
Heather Hora, GOP
State Senate - District 43
Joe Bolkcom (i), Dem
State Senate - District 43
Patrick Wronkiewicz, GOP
State Senate - District 45
Jim Lykam (i), Dem
State Senate - District 47
Marie Gleason, Dem
State Senate - District 47
Roby Smith (i), GOP
State Senate - District 49
Rita Hart (i), Dem
State Senate - District 49
Chris Cournoyer, GOP
State House - District 1
Karen Larson, Dem
State House - District 1
John Wills (i), GOP
State House - District 2
Ryan Odor, Dem
State House - District 2
Megan Jones (i), GOP
State House - District 3
Dan Huseman (i), GOP
State House - District 4
Skyler Wheeler (i), GOP
State House - District 5
Andrew Emanuel, Dem
State House - District 6
Rita DeJong, Dem
State House - District 6
Jacob Bossman (i), GOP
State House - District 7
Debra Jensen, Dem
State House - District 7
Tedd Gassman (i), GOP
State House - District 8
Connie Price, Dem
State House - District 8
Terry Baxter (i), GOP
State House - District 9
Megan Srinivas, Dem
State House - District 10
Jake Thompson, Dem
State House - District 11
Gary Worthan (i), GOP
State House - District 12
Peter Leo, Dem
State House - District 12
Brian Best (i), GOP
State House - District 13
Chris Hall (i), Dem
State House - District 14
Timothy Kacena (i), Dem
State House - District 14
Robert Henderson, GOP
State House - District 15
Charlie McConkey (i), Dem
State House - District 16
Steve Gorman, Dem
State House - District 16
Mary Ann Hanusa (i), GOP
State House - District 17
Jan Creasman, Dem
State House - District 17
Matt Windschitl (i), GOP
State House - District 18
Steven Holt (i), GOP
State House - District 19
Gregg Gustafson, Dem
State House - District 19
Chris Hagenow, GOP
State House - District 20
Warren Varley, Dem
State House - District 21
Denise O'Brien, Dem
State House - District 21
Tom Moore (i), GOP
State House - District 22
Ray Stevens, Dem
State House - District 22
Jon Jacobsen (i), GOP
State House - District 23
Chuck Larson, Dem
State House - District 24
James Uhlenkamp, Dem
State House - District 24
Cecil Dolecheck (i), GOP
State House - District 25
Ryan Marquardt, Dem
State House - District 25
Stan Gustafson (i), GOP
State House - District 26
Scott Ourth (i), Dem
State House - District 27
Richard Foster, Dem
State House - District 27
Joel Fry (i), GOP
State House - District 29
Wes Breckenridge (i), Dem
State House - District 29
Ann Howell, GOP
State House - District 30
Zach Nunn (i), GOP
State House - District 32
Ruth Ann Gaines (i), Dem
State House - District 32
William Charlier, GOP
State House - District 33
Brian Meyer (i), Dem
State House - District 34
Bruce Hunter (i), Dem
State House - District 34
Marrianna Collins, Lib
State House - District 35
Ako Abdul-Samad (i), Dem
State House - District 36
Marti Anderson (i), Dem
State House - District 37
Andrew Rasmussen, Dem
State House - District 37
John Landon (i), GOP
State House - District 38
Kevin Koester (i), GOP
State House - District 39
Karin Derry, Dem
State House - District 39
Jake Highfill (i), GOP
State House - District 40
John Forbes (i), Dem
State House - District 41
Jo Oldson (i), Dem
State House - District 42
Kristin Sunde, Dem
State House - District 42
Peter Cownie (i), GOP
State House - District 43
Jennifer Konfrst, Dem
State House - District 43
Michael Boal, GOP
State House - District 44
Kenan Judge, Dem
State House - District 45
Beth Wessel-Kroeschell (i), Dem
State House - District 45
Ben Brown, GOP
State House - District 46
Lisa Heddens (i), Dem
State House - District 47
David Weaver, Dem
State House - District 47
Patrick Shaw, Lib
State House - District 48
Tim Winter, Dem
State House - District 48
Rob Bacon (i), GOP
State House - District 49
Brenda Brink, Dem
State House - District 49
Dave Deyoe (i), GOP
State House - District 49
John Evans, Lib
State House - District 50
Dennis Evans, Dem
State House - District 50
Pat Grassley (i), GOP
State House - District 51
Tim Knutson, Dem
State House - District 51
Jane Bloomingdale (i), GOP
State House - District 52
Todd Prichard (i), Dem
State House - District 53
Sharon Steckman (i), Dem
State House - District 54
Linda Upmeyer (i), GOP
State House - District 55
Kayla Koether, Dem
State House - District 55
Michael Bergan (i), GOP
State House - District 57
Shannon Lundgren (i), GOP
State House - District 57
Lucas Link, Lib
State House - District 58
Joe Oclon, Dem
State House - District 58
Andy McKean (i), GOP
State House - District 59
Bob Kressig (i), Dem
State House - District 60
Dave Williams, Dem
State House - District 60
Walt Rogers (i), GOP
State House - District 61
Timi Brown-Powers (i), Dem
State House - District 62
Ras Smith (i), Dem
State House - District 63
Eric Stromberg, Dem
State House - District 63
Sandy Salmon (i), GOP
State House - District 64
Bruce Bearinger (i), Dem
State House - District 65
Liz Bennett (i), Dem
State House - District 65
George Olmsted, GOP
State House - District 66
Art Staed (i), Dem
State House - District 66
Teresa Daubitz, GOP
State House - District 67
Eric Gjerde, Dem
State House - District 67
Ashley Hinson (i), GOP
State House - District 68
Randy Ray, GOP
State House - District 69
Kirsten Running-Marquardt (i), Dem
State House - District 70
Tracy Ehlert, Dem
State House - District 71
Mark Smith (i), Dem
State House - District 71
James Perez, GOP
State House - District 72
Dean Fisher (i), GOP
State House - District 73
Jodi Clemens, Dem
State House - District 73
Bobby Kaufmann (i), GOP
State House - District 74
Dave Jacoby (i), Dem
State House - District 75
Thomas Gerhold, GOP
State House - District 75
John George, Lib
State House - District 76
Ann Egley, Dem
State House - District 76
Dave Maxwell (i), GOP
State House - District 77
Amy Nielsen (i), Dem
State House - District 78
Kimberly Davis, Dem
State House - District 78
Jarad Klein (i), GOP
State House - District 79
Samantha Keith, Dem
State House - District 79
Dustin Hite, GOP
State House - District 79
Nicholas Ryan, Lib
State House - District 80
Susan McDanel, Dem
State House - District 81
Mary Gaskill (i), Dem
State House - District 81
Cherielynn Westrich, GOP
State House - District 82
Phil Miller (i), Dem
State House - District 83
Jeffrey Reichman, GOP
State House - District 84
Jason Moats, Dem
State House - District 85
Vicki Lensing (i), Dem
State House - District 86
Mary Mascher (i), Dem
State House - District 87
Dennis Cohoon (i), Dem
State House - District 88
David Kerr (i), GOP
State House - District 89
Monica Kurth (i), Dem
State House - District 90
Cindy Winckler (i), Dem
State House - District 91
Laura Liegois, Dem
State House - District 91
Gary Carlson (i), GOP
State House - District 92
Jean Simpson, Dem
State House - District 92
Ross Paustian (i), GOP
State House - District 93
Phyllis Thede (i), Dem
State House - District 94
Joan Marttila, Dem
State House - District 94
Gary Mohr (i), GOP
State House - District 95
Christian Andrews, Dem
State House - District 95
Louie Zumbach (i), GOP
State House - District 96
Reenie Montgomery, Dem
State House - District 96
Lee Hein (i), GOP
State House - District 97
Tim McClimon, Dem
State House - District 97
Norlin Mommsen (i), GOP
State House - District 97
David Melchert, Lib
State House - District 98
Mary Wolfe (i), Dem
State House - District 98
Reese Petersen, GOP
State House - District 99
Pauline Chilton, GOP
State House - District 100
Charles Isenhart (i), Dem
State House - District 100
Hank Linden, GOP
