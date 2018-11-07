By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Iowa by county in the

race for Secretary of State.

TP PR Pate DeJear Ofenbkh
Adair 5 5 2,258 999 69
Adams 5 5 1,167 479 43
Allamakee 11 11 3,421 1,974 143
Appanoose 12 12 3,188 1,645 100
Audubon 2 2 1,649 810 48
Benton 19 19 7,325 3,856 297
BlackHawk 62 62 23,497 27,766 1,162
Boone 15 15 6,390 5,191 315
Bremer 13 13 6,448 4,507 238
Buchanan 15 15 4,723 3,406 215
BuenaVst 10 10 3,961 2,220 141
Butler 8 8 4,039 1,867 123
Calhoun 10 10 2,778 1,301 97
Carroll 13 13 5,586 2,680 167
Cass 13 13 3,970 1,555 100
Cedar 12 12 4,648 3,101 200
CeroGrdo 26 26 9,575 8,473 412
Cherokee 7 7 3,358 1,524 87
Chickasaw 13 13 3,041 1,967 88
Clarke 7 7 2,279 1,219 86
Clay 12 12 4,492 2,100 119
Clayton 14 14 4,727 2,815 172
Clinton 26 26 9,025 8,449 398
Crawford 8 8 3,398 1,588 120
Dallas 34 34 21,999 17,902 922
Davis 8 8 2,082 916 56
Decatur 7 7 1,846 936 82
Delaware 12 12 5,078 2,330 156
DesMoines 16 16 6,957 7,422 319
Dickinson 15 15 5,594 2,876 122
Dubuque 35 35 20,317 19,865 1,030
Emmet 11 11 2,213 1,332 75
Fayette 25 25 4,818 3,026 199
Floyd 8 8 3,442 2,598 128
Franklin 12 12 2,718 1,197 71
Fremont 5 5 1,970 865 78
Greene 7 7 2,469 1,361 98
Grundy 7 7 3,929 1,642 93
Guthrie 8 8 3,220 1,555 155
Hamilton 8 8 3,838 2,270 128
Hancock 10 10 3,285 1,275 102
Hardin 8 8 4,601 2,346 139
Harrison 13 13 3,859 1,795 168
Henry 9 9 4,568 2,497 131
Howard 9 9 1,963 1,377 82
Humboldt 9 9 2,800 1,097 85
Ida 7 7 2,139 669 49
Iowa 11 11 4,710 2,594 180
Jackson 16 16 4,577 3,369 229
Jasper 20 20 8,794 6,567 337
Jefferson 12 12 3,255 3,486 182
Johnson 57 57 19,902 45,435 1,534
Jones 14 14 5,180 3,313 209
Keokuk 15 15 2,827 1,091 58
Kossuth 20 20 4,635 2,458 113
Lee 19 19 6,204 5,924 294
Linn 86 86 46,706 50,317 3,160
Louisa 5 5 2,315 1,344 80
Lucas 7 7 2,350 1,041 57
Lyon 8 8 4,175 776 75
Madison 9 9 4,790 2,484 193
Mahaska 11 11 6,104 2,117 167
Marion 17 17 9,706 4,734 310
Marshall 19 19 7,652 6,390 330
Mills 11 11 4,034 1,907 199
Mitchell 11 11 2,626 1,632 111
Monona 11 11 2,383 1,195 85
Monroe 7 7 2,085 920 53
Montgomery 7 7 2,692 1,075 93
Muscatine 23 23 7,555 6,742 377
O'Brien 9 9 4,482 1,114 84
Osceola 8 8 1,888 417 37
Page 8 8 3,886 1,564 98
PaloAlto 6 6 2,332 1,248 66
Plymouth 13 13 7,656 2,586 160
Pocahontas 7 7 2,154 800 68
Polk 177 177 82,095 107,453 4,678
Potwtmie 40 40 19,191 13,458 837
Poweshiek 10 10 4,282 3,704 147
Ringgold 7 7 1,515 677 38
Sac 9 9 2,930 1,165 68
Scott 63 63 32,067 34,480 1,672
Shelby 9 9 3,447 1,285 122
Sioux 16 16 12,465 1,900 173
Story 43 43 17,378 23,147 1,205
Tama 15 15 4,049 2,910 154
Taylor 7 7 1,689 635 53
Union 8 8 3,022 1,572 134
VanBuren 8 8 2,031 746 61
Wapello 22 22 6,515 5,041 256
Warren 31 31 13,106 9,694 575
Washington 10 10 5,562 3,189 214
Wayne 4 4 1,668 643 37
Webster 28 28 7,740 5,693 346
Winnebago 10 10 2,844 1,571 139
Winneshiek 11 11 4,924 4,579 173
Woodbury 44 44 18,954 14,913 732
Worth 7 7 2,063 1,294 98
Wright 10 10 3,158 1,573 97
Totals 1,677 1,677 680,998 576,603 30,356

