https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/IA-SecSt-Cnty-13367376.php
IA-SecSt-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Iowa by county in the
race for Secretary of State.
|TP
|PR
|Pate
|DeJear
|Ofenbkh
|Adair
|5
|5
|2,258
|999
|69
|Adams
|5
|5
|1,167
|479
|43
|Allamakee
|11
|11
|3,421
|1,974
|143
|Appanoose
|12
|12
|3,188
|1,645
|100
|Audubon
|2
|2
|1,649
|810
|48
|Benton
|19
|19
|7,325
|3,856
|297
|BlackHawk
|62
|62
|23,497
|27,766
|1,162
|Boone
|15
|15
|6,390
|5,191
|315
|Bremer
|13
|13
|6,448
|4,507
|238
|Buchanan
|15
|15
|4,723
|3,406
|215
|BuenaVst
|10
|10
|3,961
|2,220
|141
|Butler
|8
|8
|4,039
|1,867
|123
|Calhoun
|10
|10
|2,778
|1,301
|97
|Carroll
|13
|13
|5,586
|2,680
|167
|Cass
|13
|13
|3,970
|1,555
|100
|Cedar
|12
|12
|4,648
|3,101
|200
|CeroGrdo
|26
|26
|9,575
|8,473
|412
|Cherokee
|7
|7
|3,358
|1,524
|87
|Chickasaw
|13
|13
|3,041
|1,967
|88
|Clarke
|7
|7
|2,279
|1,219
|86
|Clay
|12
|12
|4,492
|2,100
|119
|Clayton
|14
|14
|4,727
|2,815
|172
|Clinton
|26
|26
|9,025
|8,449
|398
|Crawford
|8
|8
|3,398
|1,588
|120
|Dallas
|34
|34
|21,999
|17,902
|922
|Davis
|8
|8
|2,082
|916
|56
|Decatur
|7
|7
|1,846
|936
|82
|Delaware
|12
|12
|5,078
|2,330
|156
|DesMoines
|16
|16
|6,957
|7,422
|319
|Dickinson
|15
|15
|5,594
|2,876
|122
|Dubuque
|35
|35
|20,317
|19,865
|1,030
|Emmet
|11
|11
|2,213
|1,332
|75
|Fayette
|25
|25
|4,818
|3,026
|199
|Floyd
|8
|8
|3,442
|2,598
|128
|Franklin
|12
|12
|2,718
|1,197
|71
|Fremont
|5
|5
|1,970
|865
|78
|Greene
|7
|7
|2,469
|1,361
|98
|Grundy
|7
|7
|3,929
|1,642
|93
|Guthrie
|8
|8
|3,220
|1,555
|155
|Hamilton
|8
|8
|3,838
|2,270
|128
|Hancock
|10
|10
|3,285
|1,275
|102
|Hardin
|8
|8
|4,601
|2,346
|139
|Harrison
|13
|13
|3,859
|1,795
|168
|Henry
|9
|9
|4,568
|2,497
|131
|Howard
|9
|9
|1,963
|1,377
|82
|Humboldt
|9
|9
|2,800
|1,097
|85
|Ida
|7
|7
|2,139
|669
|49
|Iowa
|11
|11
|4,710
|2,594
|180
|Jackson
|16
|16
|4,577
|3,369
|229
|Jasper
|20
|20
|8,794
|6,567
|337
|Jefferson
|12
|12
|3,255
|3,486
|182
|Johnson
|57
|57
|19,902
|45,435
|1,534
|Jones
|14
|14
|5,180
|3,313
|209
|Keokuk
|15
|15
|2,827
|1,091
|58
|Kossuth
|20
|20
|4,635
|2,458
|113
|Lee
|19
|19
|6,204
|5,924
|294
|Linn
|86
|86
|46,706
|50,317
|3,160
|Louisa
|5
|5
|2,315
|1,344
|80
|Lucas
|7
|7
|2,350
|1,041
|57
|Lyon
|8
|8
|4,175
|776
|75
|Madison
|9
|9
|4,790
|2,484
|193
|Mahaska
|11
|11
|6,104
|2,117
|167
|Marion
|17
|17
|9,706
|4,734
|310
|Marshall
|19
|19
|7,652
|6,390
|330
|Mills
|11
|11
|4,034
|1,907
|199
|Mitchell
|11
|11
|2,626
|1,632
|111
|Monona
|11
|11
|2,383
|1,195
|85
|Monroe
|7
|7
|2,085
|920
|53
|Montgomery
|7
|7
|2,692
|1,075
|93
|Muscatine
|23
|23
|7,555
|6,742
|377
|O'Brien
|9
|9
|4,482
|1,114
|84
|Osceola
|8
|8
|1,888
|417
|37
|Page
|8
|8
|3,886
|1,564
|98
|PaloAlto
|6
|6
|2,332
|1,248
|66
|Plymouth
|13
|13
|7,656
|2,586
|160
|Pocahontas
|7
|7
|2,154
|800
|68
|Polk
|177
|177
|82,095
|107,453
|4,678
|Potwtmie
|40
|40
|19,191
|13,458
|837
|Poweshiek
|10
|10
|4,282
|3,704
|147
|Ringgold
|7
|7
|1,515
|677
|38
|Sac
|9
|9
|2,930
|1,165
|68
|Scott
|63
|63
|32,067
|34,480
|1,672
|Shelby
|9
|9
|3,447
|1,285
|122
|Sioux
|16
|16
|12,465
|1,900
|173
|Story
|43
|43
|17,378
|23,147
|1,205
|Tama
|15
|15
|4,049
|2,910
|154
|Taylor
|7
|7
|1,689
|635
|53
|Union
|8
|8
|3,022
|1,572
|134
|VanBuren
|8
|8
|2,031
|746
|61
|Wapello
|22
|22
|6,515
|5,041
|256
|Warren
|31
|31
|13,106
|9,694
|575
|Washington
|10
|10
|5,562
|3,189
|214
|Wayne
|4
|4
|1,668
|643
|37
|Webster
|28
|28
|7,740
|5,693
|346
|Winnebago
|10
|10
|2,844
|1,571
|139
|Winneshiek
|11
|11
|4,924
|4,579
|173
|Woodbury
|44
|44
|18,954
|14,913
|732
|Worth
|7
|7
|2,063
|1,294
|98
|Wright
|10
|10
|3,158
|1,573
|97
|Totals
|1,677
|1,677
|680,998
|576,603
|30,356
AP Elections 11-07-2018 00:44
