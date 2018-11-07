IA-House-Contested
302 of 415 precincts - 73 percent
x-Abby Finkenauer, Dem 140,274 - 52 percent
Rod Blum, GOP (i) 120,004 - 45 percent
Troy Hageman, Lib 7,978 - 3 percent
286 of 397 precincts - 72 percent
x-Dave Loebsack, Dem (i) 143,886 - 57 percent
Christopher Peters, GOP 100,525 - 40 percent
Mark Strauss, Lib 4,887 - 2 percent
Daniel Clark, NPA 1,417 - 1 percent
337 of 375 precincts - 90 percent
Cindy Axne, Dem 162,997 - 50 percent
David Young, GOP (i) 151,863 - 47 percent
Bryan Holder, Lib 6,505 - 2 percent
Mark Elworth, Oth 1,763 - 1 percent
Paul Knupp, Grn 1,648 - 1 percent
Joe Grandanette, NPA 1,199 - 0 percent
301 of 490 precincts - 61 percent
J.D. Scholten, Dem 111,717 - 49 percent
Steve King, GOP (i) 110,866 - 49 percent
Charles Aldrich, Lib 4,337 - 2 percent
Edward Peterson, NPA 1,333 - 1 percent
AP Elections 11-06-2018 23:39