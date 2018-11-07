By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Iowa by county in the

race for U.S. House District 4.

TP PR King Scholten Aldrich Peterson
Audubon 2 2 1,376 1,229 43 13
Boone 15 15 5,341 6,337 284 82
BuenaVst 10 10 3,227 3,175 116 43
Butler 8 8 3,674 2,199 150 41
Calhoun 10 10 2,312 1,838 90 26
Carroll 13 13 4,615 4,043 137 50
CeroGrdo 26 26 7,593 10,641 408 163
Cherokee 7 7 2,701 2,359 60 27
Chickasaw 13 13 2,668 2,339 120 43
Clay 12 12 3,544 3,113 127 46
Crawford 8 8 3,011 2,239 103 36
Dickinson 15 15 4,645 3,915 129 42
Emmet 11 11 1,877 1,738 62 34
Floyd 8 8 2,835 3,187 152 54
Franklin 12 12 2,221 1,707 87 32
Greene 7 7 1,999 1,944 81 21
Grundy 7 7 3,527 2,021 282 41
Hamilton 8 8 3,215 2,935 129 45
Hancock 10 10 2,757 1,832 120 36
Hardin 8 8 3,891 3,015 149 60
Harrison 13 13 3,532 2,218 131 54
Humboldt 9 9 2,473 1,462 75 29
Ida 7 7 1,751 1,115 45 16
Kossuth 20 20 3,923 3,159 120 37
Lyon 8 8 3,707 1,351 62 31
Monona 11 11 2,052 1,667 58 21
O'Brien 9 9 3,782 1,912 79 29
Osceola 8 8 1,661 709 30 18
PaloAlto 6 6 1,923 1,700 58 11
Plymouth 13 13 6,453 4,025 156 33
Pocahontas 7 7 1,826 1,199 72 16
Sac 9 9 2,543 1,682 55 24
Shelby 9 9 3,056 1,806 96 39
Sioux 16 16 10,811 3,673 182 57
Story 43 43 13,438 27,401 1,175 250
Webster 28 28 6,699 6,911 277 103
Winnebago 10 10 2,223 2,170 127 50
Woodbury 44 44 15,695 18,656 562 160
Wright 10 10 2,644 2,076 123 26
Totals 490 490 157,221 146,698 6,312 1,939

AP Elections 11-07-2018 00:29