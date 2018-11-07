By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Iowa by county in the

race for U.S. House District 2.

TP PR Peters Loebsack Strauss Clark
Appanoose 12 12 2,768 2,052 91 35
Cedar 12 12 3,716 4,087 179 36
Clarke 7 7 1,933 1,518 114 34
Clinton 26 26 7,715 9,842 307 92
Davis 8 8 1,645 1,388 57 9
Decatur 7 7 1,649 1,118 82 29
DesMoines 16 16 6,098 8,496 285 80
Henry 9 9 3,926 3,204 120 119
Jasper 20 20 7,624 7,523 360 108
Jefferson 12 12 2,639 4,187 135 39
Johnson 57 57 16,984 48,930 1,154 480
Keokuk 15 15 2,370 1,569 66 21
Lee 19 19 5,558 6,482 261 61
Louisa 5 5 2,018 1,673 59 21
Lucas 7 7 2,068 1,278 75 25
Mahaska 11 11 5,475 2,705 190 51
Marion 17 17 8,786 5,621 334 85
Monroe 7 7 1,716 1,293 69 23
Muscatine 23 23 6,551 7,745 325 97
Scott 63 63 28,993 38,242 1,371 235
VanBuren 8 8 1,632 1,192 44 23
Wapello 22 22 5,166 5,772 266 78
Washington 10 10 4,575 4,253 186 40
Wayne 4 4 1,405 884 42 17
Totals 397 397 133,010 171,054 6,172 1,838

AP Elections 11-07-2018 00:29