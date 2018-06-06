IA-Dem-StHou-Contested
Updated 2:45 am, Wednesday, June 6, 2018
19 of 19 precincts - 100 percent
x-Ann Fields 1,017 - 82 percent
Zachary Pendroy 219 - 18 percent
16 of 16 precincts - 100 percent
x-Kent Balduchi 1,211 - 61 percent
Dan Nieland 765 - 39 percent
11 of 11 precincts - 100 percent
x-Rick Olson (i) 1,361 - 64 percent
Tiffany Allison 471 - 22 percent
Heather Ryan 304 - 14 percent
12 of 12 precincts - 100 percent
x-Heather Matson 1,877 - 80 percent
Reyma McCoy McDeid 458 - 20 percent
23 of 23 precincts - 100 percent
x-Lori Egan 744 - 68 percent
Andy Kelleher 357 - 32 percent
13 of 13 precincts - 100 percent
Nancy Fett 1,173 - 51 percent
Leo Gansen 1,124 - 49 percent
11 of 11 precincts - 100 percent
x-Molly Donahue 1,552 - 70 percent
Scott Foens 662 - 30 percent
26 of 26 precincts - 100 percent
Mindy Benson 386 - 35 percent
David Degner 382 - 35 percent
Joycelyn George 192 - 18 percent
John Anderson 132 - 12 percent
22 of 22 precincts - 100 percent
x-Paula Denison 682 - 66 percent
Dennis Mathahs 237 - 23 percent
Doris Guilford 122 - 12 percent
17 of 17 precincts - 100 percent
x-Jeff Kurtz 904 - 57 percent
Bob Morawitz 546 - 34 percent
Michael Hardy 146 - 9 percent
19 of 19 precincts - 100 percent
x-Lanny Hillyard 620 - 69 percent
Noah Canady 285 - 31 percent
11 of 11 precincts - 100 percent
x-Lindsay James 2,139 - 55 percent
Brad Cavanagh 1,538 - 40 percent
Pat Cullen 189 - 5 percent
AP Elections 06-06-2018 01:44