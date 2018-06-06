https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/IA-Dem-House-3-Cnty-12970858.php
IA-Dem-House-3-Cnty
Updated 1:45 am, Wednesday, June 6, 2018
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Iowa by county in the
Democratic primary for U.S. House District 3.
|TP
|PR
|Axne
|DAlesan
|Mauro
|Adair
|5
|5
|211
|31
|95
|Adams
|5
|5
|109
|30
|46
|Cass
|13
|13
|290
|53
|67
|Dallas
|34
|34
|2,905
|714
|1,094
|Fremont
|5
|5
|173
|41
|61
|Guthrie
|8
|8
|305
|74
|148
|Madison
|9
|9
|496
|106
|185
|Mills
|11
|11
|267
|56
|48
|Montgomery
|7
|7
|220
|45
|57
|Page
|8
|8
|212
|46
|82
|Polk
|177
|177
|23,043
|6,226
|10,979
|Potwtmie
|40
|40
|1,453
|572
|484
|Ringgold
|7
|7
|131
|31
|131
|Taylor
|7
|7
|102
|24
|45
|Union
|8
|8
|249
|83
|154
|Warren
|31
|31
|1,904
|463
|906
|Totals
|375
|375
|32,070
|8,595
|14,582
AP Elections 06-06-2018 00:44
View Comments