By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Iowa by county in the

Democratic primary for U.S. House District 1.

TP PR Finkenar Heckroth Ramsey Rowe
Allamakee 11 11 361 95 37 60
Benton 19 19 658 232 58 64
BlackHawk 62 62 3,594 2,004 498 458
Bremer 13 13 496 663 28 37
Buchanan 15 15 593 280 39 47
Clayton 14 14 441 201 29 50
Delaware 12 12 367 84 37 45
Dubuque 35 35 7,214 704 308 392
Fayette 25 25 483 347 39 41
Howard 9 9 203 38 19 28
Iowa 11 11 420 122 44 67
Jackson 16 16 724 93 64 92
Jones 14 14 537 150 38 44
Linn 86 86 10,348 2,602 1,198 1,375
Marshall 19 19 769 183 134 160
Mitchell 11 11 168 27 30 45
Poweshiek 10 10 828 103 82 151
Tama 16 16 399 239 34 48
Winneshiek 11 11 791 270 46 58
Worth 7 7 131 30 24 58
Totals 416 416 29,525 8,467 2,786 3,320

AP Elections 06-06-2018 00:44