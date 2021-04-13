NEW MILFORD — In response to Tuesday’s announcement from federal authorities to pause distribution of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, New Milford physician assistant Kateland Kelly advised not to worry.
“It’s actually really good news that the FDA and the CDC have come out with this statement. Anytime we have a new vaccine or a new medication, frankly, this is part of the evaluation process,” said Kelly, who is administering vaccines at the John Pettibone Community Center clinic in town. She administered the J&J vaccine last Saturday.