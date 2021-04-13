NEW MILFORD — In response to Tuesday’s announcement from federal authorities to pause distribution of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, New Milford physician assistant Kateland Kelly advised not to worry.

“It’s actually really good news that the FDA and the CDC have come out with this statement. Anytime we have a new vaccine or a new medication, frankly, this is part of the evaluation process,” said Kelly, who is administering vaccines at the John Pettibone Community Center clinic in town. She administered the J&J vaccine last Saturday.

Tuesday’s announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration came as a response to a potential severe blood clotting issue in six reported U.S. cases.

In light of the news, Kelly said it’s important to remember it’s six cases out of 6.8 million doses of the vaccine that have already been given out.

“We’re not necessarily stopping or selling anything out,” she said. “We’re trying to figure out why did these six individuals have a clotting issue at all? The women were 18 to 48 years old, so relatively young and healthy, to the general knowledge of the public.”

Kelly said, from a medical perspective, there are many other factors that can cause clotting issues that need to be evaluated in these instances.

Five main questions she said she would ask first, as a provider are: Are the patients overweight, diabetic, smokers, on birth control or have cancer.

If the answers are no, she said she recommends those who have had J&J “to not panic at all.”

Additionally, for 21 days after receiving the vaccine, she recommends being on the look out for four major symptoms: A severe headache, severe abdominal pain, severe leg pain or severe shortness of breath.

“All four of those things should prompt an evaluation with your health care provider or a 911 call anyway. If you have a headache that’s not responding to Tylenol, and have taken eight ounces of water, or a nap, you should probably call your doctor and say, ‘Hey, something is not right.’”

Jeff Nicastro, chief medical officer and system chair of surgery at Nuvance Health, said Nuvance Health is not currently administering Johnson & Johnson vaccines at hospital-based or medical practice clinics for community members, due to limited supply, “so there should be no impact for individuals with scheduled COVID-19 vaccine appointments.”

Area residents said they weren’t going to get too stressed. Summer Hoogenboom, a Brookfield resident who received the J & J vaccine last Monday, said while she had a fairly bad reaction to it, she was not overly concerned that the vaccine has been paused.

“My side effects lasted two days. It was intense but I feel like it made sense. I don’t think it was abnormal,” she said.

She said her reactions included fever, very bad muscle pain, and chills.

Hoogenboom, who said she didn’t feel 100 percent until the end of the following day, had COVID-19 in January.

Emma Fehr, a real estate agent at Bain Real Estate, who received Johnson & Johnson last Wednesday, said initially she was “shocked” upon hearing Tuesday’s news, but as she read more about it, “with six side effects in almost seven million shots, it really doesn’t seem like a major issue in my eyes. I’m not going to freak out over it.”

She added the side effects to be aware of are similar to those that women have for birth control.

“As I educated myself more, it wasn’t something I had to really had to hem and haw over too much,” she said.

Kent resident Jennifer Willcox, who received J&J April 1, said while the news is “worrisome,” she is still glad she got that vaccine, over the other options.

Prior to receiving J&J, she had consulted with family members who are doctors, who specifically told her to get J&J over Moderna or Pfizer because “it's a more proven technology.”

“I was worried about blood clots, but they told me this was very rare. Everything has a risk, and the shot is still safer than driving in a car,” she said, adding she’s hoping she doesn’t get a blood clot.

She added if she had to do it over again, knowing what she knows now, she would still choose J&J.

“I feel good knowing that it will protect me and my family,” Willcox said. “My husband also got it and he had a headache and fatigue and I was in bed for a day. But now I can go get a haircut, go to the gym, get on a plane (all masked of course) go shopping, without fear. We still take precautions but this just adds another layer of comfort.”

