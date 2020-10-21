‘I dove right in’: New Milford grad returns home to join law firm

Attorney Jessica Cochrane, a New Milford High School graduate, is part way through her first year at the law firm of Moots Pellegrini in New Milford. Attorney Jessica Cochrane, a New Milford High School graduate, is part way through her first year at the law firm of Moots Pellegrini in New Milford. Photo: Laura Lewis / Conributed Photo Photo: Laura Lewis / Conributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close ‘I dove right in’: New Milford grad returns home to join law firm 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW MILFORD — The big white house with black shutters at the north end of the Village Green has long caught the eye of Jessica Cochrane.

Cochrane recalls seeing the house throughout her childhood and thinking it was an attractive, special and familiar landmark.

The building means even more to her now. Earlier this year, she joined the law firm of Moots Pellegrini, PC, which operates out of the historic home.

“I always remember seeing the building, and seeing it growing up, I felt this small-town prestige,” said the attorney, who specializes in family law.

“I felt like this was a great opportunity,” she said of applying for the position. “And I dove right in.”

She recently marked her sixth-month anniversary with the firm, having begun around the start of the coronavirus pandemic when the courts shut down.

“Our job went from being in-person, in court to virtual,” the attorney said. “Hearings are online and I meet clients virtually.”

Terry Pellegrini said he and business partner Lon Moots saw a need for an additional attorney around the first of the year and got a response from Cochrane “right away.”

“I was very impressed,” Pellegrini said of his first interview with Cochrane, adding he was intrigued by the fact she was raised in town.

Following an additional interview with Moots, Cochrane was hired and has since been a “great addition to our firm and New Milford,” Pellegrini said.

“She is a quick study, pleasant and client friendly,” he said.

Cochrane, who knew from a young age she wanted to be a lawyer, wrote her college essays about her desire to go to law school.

“My mom is one of nine and my dad is one of eight,” Cochrane said. “Growing up, my female role models were mostly homemakers, so I knew I wanted to do something different.”

“I wanted to work in a field that challenged me and gives back by helping others,” she said.

Cochrane grew up in New Milford, having moved to town from New York when she was 6. She started first grade at Hill and Plain School, attended schools in town and graduated from New Milford High School.

She completed her undergraduate studies at the University of Hartford and graduated with a double major in international relations and political science.

She then shifted her focus to Boston, where she earned her juris doctorate from New England Law. While there, she did an internship at Rue La La, an online fashion company.

“I thought I wanted to be in the big city and in a big firm,” Cochrane said, noting her thoughts on that changed and eventually brought her back to New Milford.

Back home, she shadowed Housatonic Probate Court Judge Martin Landgrebe for a while and worked for an attorney in New Fairfield.

“She was a very bright, hardworking and dedicated young attorney,” Landgrebe said of Cochrane while she worked in the Probate Court. “She threw herself into the work and dedicated herself to learning as much as she could.”

The judge said the attorney “did her best in all situations while she was here at the Probate Court and involved in conservatorships, children’s matters,” and “had great report with court staff and all parties involved.”

Landgrebe still has contact with Cochrane in her new role at Moots Pellegrini, as many of the cases she handles are matters related to the court.

“It’s great seeing her growth,” he said.

When Cochrane saw the opening available at Moots Pellegrini, she said she felt called to apply.

As an attorney specializing in family law, Cochrane handles divorces, custody cases, parenting plans and more.

“It’s really satisfying,” Cochrane said of her position at the firm. “Clients are finding you, or you’re finding them, at often the lowest point in their life and they trust you to get out of those situations

“It’s satisfying to help a woman get out of abusive relationship, or a father be reunited with a child,” she related. “To show them the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Cochrane, who is licensed in Connecticut and New York, said she appreciates being part of the firm she has long admired and being able to be part of the community in which she grew up.

She and her fiancé, Steven Monteiro, who also graduated from New Milford High School, recently purchased a house in Washington.

“I realized I wanted to stay home and close to New Milford,” she said. “I want that family and work-life balance.”

Outside of the law firm, Cochrane said she and her fiancé “take advantage of living in New England by constantly checking out the hiking areas.”

They are also regular patrons of the New Milford and Washington farmers markets, and her fiancé sells items made from salvaged wood at Safari Collective in town.

For more information about Jessica Cochrane, visit www.mootslaw.com or call 860-355-4191.