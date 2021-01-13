'I could not have asked for a better partner': New Milford police say good-bye to retiring K-9 Jan. 13, 2021 Updated: Jan. 13, 2021 12 a.m.
1 of5
After a decade of service, the New Milford Police Department will say good-bye to retiring K-9 Kira, pictured here with her handler Sgt. Michael LaFond.
Contributed photo / New Milford Police Department Show More Show Less
2 of5
After a decade of service, the New Milford Police Department will say good-bye to retiring K-9 Kira.
Contributed photo / New Milford Police Department Show More Show Less
3 of5
K-9 Kira
Contributed photo / New Milford Police Department Show More Show Less
4 of5
After a decade of service, the New Milford Police Department will say good-bye to retiring K-9 Kira.
Contributed photo / New Milford Police Department Show More Show Less
5 of5
K-9 Kira with a young resident.
Contributed photo / New Milford Police Department Show More Show Less
NEW MILFORD — After a decade of service, K-9 Kira said good-bye to the police department and hello to retirement on Saturday.
The Czech Republic-born German Shepherd worked alongside K-9 Sgt. Michael LaFond after graduating from Patrol and Narcotics School in 2011. Together they attended a 10-week police work dog school and Kira became a certified dual-purpose patrol and narcotics police canine.
Kendra Baker is a reporter for the News-Times who previously worked as a general assignment reporter for The Wilton Bulletin. Before The Bulletin, Kendra freelanced for The Redding Pilot and interned for the New Haven Independent. She graduated from Southern Connecticut State University in 2013 with a bachelor's degree in journalism and a minor in psychology. Her work has also been published on ConnecticutHistory.org.