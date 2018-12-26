Hunters kill 420 deer in chronic wasting disease cull

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Hunters shot and killed about 420 deer in southeastern Minnesota in a special late-season hunt as part of the state's fight against chronic wasting disease.

Minnesota Public Radio News reports that the deer hunt last weekend in and around Fillmore County is part of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' plan to slow the spread of the fatal neurological disease. Another special hunt will be held in the same area this weekend to remove infected deer and lower the frequency of contact between the animals.

At least 10 new cases of chronic wasting disease have been detected in Minnesota's wild deer herds this fall, some of which were shot outside the infected zone. The disease is spread through deer-to-deer contact.

Deer killed in the two special hunts will be tested.

