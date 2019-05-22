Hunters harvest over 15K wild turkeys during spring season

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois hunters harvested more than 15,000 wild turkeys during the spring season, up from nearly 13,500 last year.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced the totals Tuesday. The preliminary statewide total of 15,189 turkeys includes the 1,364 birds harvested during the 2019 youth turkey season.

Spring turkey hunting was open in 100 of Illinois' 102 counties this spring.

The IDNR says the top counties for the spring harvest were Jo Daviess County with 541 birds, Jefferson County with 480 and Fulton County with 402.