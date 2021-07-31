Hungary: health care workers protest for higher wages

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Several thousand health care workers and their supporters gathered in Hungary’s capital, Budapest, on Saturday to demand wage increases and better conditions for those working in the country's ailing public health system.
The crowd, which included supporters from several of Hungary's largest trade unions, said the COVID-19 pandemic had only worsened the already precarious situation of health care workers while their demands for pay hikes and reduced working hours had gone unheeded by the government.