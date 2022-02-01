Hungarian PM seeks gas deal with Putin amid Ukraine tensions JUSTIN SPIKE, Associated Press Feb. 1, 2022 Updated: Feb. 1, 2022 2:52 p.m.
1 of15 Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban gestures while speaking to the media during a joint news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin following their talks in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Putin says the U.S. and its allies have ignored Russia's top security demands. In his first comments on the standoff with the West over Ukraine in more than a month, Putin said Tuesday that the Kremlin is still studying the U.S. and NATO's response to the Russian security demands received last week. (Yuri Kochetkov/Pool Photo via AP) Yuri Kochetkov/AP Show More Show Less
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s prime minister lobbied for larger shipments of Russian natural gas Tuesday during a meeting with President Vladimir Putin in Moscow amid high tensions over Russia's buildup of troops along Ukraine's borders.
During a news conference following their meeting in the Kremlin, Hungary's right-wing nationalist leader Viktor Orban said he had requested the expansion of Hungary's 15-year gas contract with Russian energy company Gazprom to ensure larger-volume deliveries amid ballooning energy prices in Europe.