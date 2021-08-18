Hundreds turn out to pay respects to slain Chicago officer

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago lowered its flags Wednesday as hundreds of people lined up at a church to honor a police officer who was fatally shot during a traffic stop earlier this month.

The visitation at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel for Officer Ella French was scheduled to last until 9 p.m. A funeral service was scheduled for 10 a.m. at the same South Side church on Thursday. Cardinal Blase Cupich will deliver the homily at the funeral Mass.