Hundreds of guns turned in during Albuquerque buyback event

ALBUQUEQUE, N.M. (AP) — Hundreds of guns have been turned into Albuquerque police during a gun buyback intended to help reduce gun violence in New Mexico's most populous city.

The Police Department calls the 415 guns turned in Saturday "an overwhelming response from the public" and says the weapons will become part of an art project addressing gun violence.

Mayor Tim Keller said in a statement that the event provided a safe means for people to dispose of unwanted guns while taking firearms out of circulation.

The department said residents were about to turn in guns with no questions asked and that five of the guns had been reported stolen.

Those turning in guns were paid $75 for handguns, shotguns and rifles and $100 for assault rifles.