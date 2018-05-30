Hundreds of events scheduled for Connecticut Trails Day
Published 9:35 am, Wednesday, May 30, 2018
Thousands of residents will take to green spaces throughout the state this weekend in celebration of Connecticut Trails Day.
About 250 hikes and other events are planned statewide, making it the largest celebration of National Trails Day in the country, according to the Connecticut Forest and Park Association, which oversees the activities.
“Although we are a state small in size, we are big on outdoor fun,” the association’s website states.
There are 25 events scheduled in the Danbury area alone. A complete listing is available at ctwoodlands.org, where there is also registration information and details about each event.
Among the local events is a hike sponsored by the Pratt Nature Center and Weantinoge Heritage Land Trust to highlight the planned restoration efforts at the Mount Tom Preserve in New Milford. Weantinoge recently received $10,000 from the Connecticut Community Foundation to complete the restoration work with the New Milford Youth Agency.
“Connecticut Trails Day is a great opportunity to discover new hikes in the region,” said Carrie Davis, Weantinoge’s assistant director of land conservation. “Weantinoge participates every year to encourage the use of our public trails. This year we will be highlighting some trail improvements at Mount Tom Preserve in New Milford.”
List of the Danbury area events. Visit www.ctwoodlands.org for more information on each event.
The improvements include creating a designated parking area on Mount Tom Road for three to five cars, adding trail signs and a kiosk with trail maps, blazing a new trail from the road to the trailhead, restoring the loop trail and removing invasive species.
Another event will be the opening of a new trail in Roxbury in memory of 11-year-old Joey Awlasewicz, a Roxbury resident and former Booth Free School student. The 0.3-mile loop trail connects the Roxbury Senior Center, Booth Free School and Minor Memorial Library.
National Trails Days was started in 1993 by the American Hiking Society. Last year’s event had 236 trail events in more than 100 towns.
“This unique tradition has become a way for people of all walks of life to come together and truly appreciate the natural gifts around us,” according to the Forest and Park Association’s website. “Every year, Connecticut Trails Day inspires thousands of Nutmeggers to participate in activities that emphasize the importance of nature, promote healthy living and mental well-being, and instill excitement for the outdoors.”
Most of the events are on Saturday, but a few are scheduled for Sunday, including the Last Chance Hike from 5 to 6 p.m. at Happy Landings in Brookfield.