Hundreds of Lime bikes awaiting repair in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The mystery of the missing St. Louis Lime bikes is solved: They're stacked behind two warehouses in the city's Dogtown neighborhood.

Lime was one of two companies allowed to launch dockless rental bikes last spring. The other, Ofo, left St. Louis in July.

Lime bikes have become scarce in recent months. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch found them stacked five high, some showing damage like hanging wires and missing seats.

Lime spokesman Adi Raval says the company is awaiting parts that should arrive next week. Any bikes that can't be repaired will be recycled.

The company says damage in St. Louis is no worse than in other places, but the rental bikes eventually break down from heavy use.

