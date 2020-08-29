Hundreds march in Iowa in support of law enforcement

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Hundreds of people have participated in an Iowa march in support of law enforcement amid widespread demonstrations elsewhere over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

The Des Moines Register reports that the “Back the Blue” march began Saturday morning at the Iowa Capitol and ended at the Des Moines Police Department. Demonstrators held signs that read “we support our police,” and “cops for Trump” and chanted “Back the blue!”

At the police department, the crowd chanted “Thank you, blue” as Des Moines Police Chief Dana Wingert stepped out of the building to give a speech.

“You don’t know how much it means to us that you all showed up today," Wingert said.

Smith McIntosh, a 42-year-old from Altoona who was one of the organizers, said she comes from a family of military and police. McIntosh acknowledged that there needs to be reform within law enforcement agencies, but she said she does not believe there is a high percentage of police brutality.

“I try to do everything I can to back the blue,” she said. “I know that people support the police. You can support police and also support reform.”