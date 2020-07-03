Human remains found near Mount Rainier National Park

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — An investigation is underway after human remains were discovered near the entrance to Mount Rainier National Park.

KIRO-TV reports Pierce County sheriff’s deputies said loggers found what appeared to be human bones Thursday morning in a remote site on private land above the Carbon River.

Investigators said the remains were not buried but were scattered due to logging and possibly animal activity.

Detectives said they used hand tools to search through logging debris, recovering a skull, several other bones, remnants of clothing and a rifle.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine how long the partial skeleton has been at the site, in addition to the person’s gender, age and other identifying details, deputies said.