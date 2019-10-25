https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Howl-o-Ween-event-set-at-dog-park-14553960.php
Howl-o-Ween event set at dog park
Candlewoof Dog Park in New Milford will hold a Howl-o-Ween event Oct. 26 at 2 p.m. at the park at 44 Pickett District Road.
Offerings will include a costume contest, dog games, raffles, prizes and a New Milford Police K-9 demonstration.
Prizes will be awarded for cutest, creepiest, dog/owner look-alike, most original and funniest.
Games will include Frisbee, retrieval and tricks.
