How the Sept. 11 attacks would shape Biden's presidency ALEXANDRA JAFFE, Associated Press Sep. 9, 2021 Updated: Sep. 9, 2021 5:33 p.m.
FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2001, file photo Sen. Ted Kennedy, D-Mass., left, and Sen. Joe Biden, center, stand by as Sen. Barbara Mikulski, D-Md., in orange parka, joins in prayer with rescue workers at the site of the World Trade Center in New York. They were part of a delegation of Senators that traveled by train to New York to view the rubble that once was the World Trade Center.
FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2001, file photo from left, Senate Minority Leader Trent Lott, Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton, D-N.Y., New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., and Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle speaks to members of the media in New York. A delegation of Senators, including Sen. Joe Biden, traveled by train to New York as they view the rubble of the World Trade Center.
FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001 file photo, pedestrians in lower Manhattan watch smoke rise from the World Trade Tower after an early morning terrorist attack on the New York landmark.
WASHINGTON (AP) — For then-Sen. Joe Biden, Sept. 11, 2001, started like most days: riding the 8:35 a.m. Amtrak to work. He had a relatively quiet day planned, including meetings with constituents and a nomination hearing.
Then his wife, Jill, called, telling him a plane had crashed into the World Trade Center. Mid-sentence, she cried, “Oh my God. Oh my God. Oh my God.”