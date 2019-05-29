How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Stocks slid again on Wall Street Wednesday, putting the market closer to its first monthly loss of the year.

Traders fled health care, technology and other high-risk stocks in favor of the safety of bonds. The broad sell-off reflects growing anxiety among investors that the trade war between the U.S. and China will derail global economic growth as it drags on with no sign of a resolution.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 index fell 19.37 points, or 0.7%, to 2,783.02.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 221.36 points, or 0.9%, to 25,126.41.

The Nasdaq composite slid 60.04 points, or 0.8%, to 7,547.31.

The Russell 2000 index of small companies dropped 14.07 points, or 0.9%, to 1,489.95.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 43.04 points, or 1.5%.

The Dow is down 459.28 points, or 1.8%.

The Nasdaq is down 89.70 points, or 1.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 24.16 points, or 1.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 276.17 points, or 11%.

The Dow is up 1,798.95 points, or 7.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 912.03 points, or 13.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 141.39 points, or 10.5%.