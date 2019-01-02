How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

The roller-coaster ride on Wall Street resumed on Wednesday as stocks plunged at the start of the first trading day of the new year, then slowly recovered and finished a little higher.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 index added 3.18 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,510.03.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 18.78 points, or 0.1 percent, to 23,346.24.

The Nasdaq composite jumped 30.66 points, or 0.5 percent, to 6,665.94.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks climbed 7.35 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,355.90.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 24.29 points, or 1 percent.

The Dow is up 283.84 points, or 1.2 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 81.42 points or 1.2 percent.

The Russell 200 is up 17.98 points, or 1.3 percent.