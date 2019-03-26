How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Solid gains by banks and technology companies drove stocks broadly higher Tuesday, erasing the market's losses from a day earlier.

Financial, technology and health care stocks accounted for much of the rally. Banks got boost from rising bond yields, which let them charge higher rates on loans. Smaller company stocks did better than the rest of the market.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 index gained 20.10 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,818.46.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 140.90 points, or 0.6 percent, to 25,657.73.

The Nasdaq composite added 53.98 points, or 0.7 percent, to 7,691.52.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 15.30 points, or 1 percent, to 1,528.17.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 17.75 points, or 0.6 percent.

The Dow is up 155.41 points, or 0.6 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 48.85 points, or 0.6 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 22.24 points, or 1.5 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 311.61 points, or 12.4 percent.

The Dow is up 2,330.27 points, or 10 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,056.25 points, or 15.9 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 179.61 points, or 13.3 percent.