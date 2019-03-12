How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Technology and health care companies led U.S. stock indexes mostly higher Tuesday, building on the market's solid gains from a day earlier.

Boeing weighed down the Dow Jones Industrial Average for a second day as shares in the aircraft maker fell amid safety concerns over its most popular plane. The company led a slide in industrial sector stocks.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 index gained 8.22 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,791.52.

The Dow fell 96.22 points, or 0.4 percent, to 25,554.66.

The Nasdaq composite climbed 32.97 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,591.03.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies picked up 0.96 points, or 0.1 percent, to 1,549.83.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 48.45 points, or 1.8 percent.

The Dow is up 104.42 points, or 0.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 182.89 points, or 2.5 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 27.95 points, or 1.8 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 284.67 points, or 11.4 percent.

The Dow is up 2,227.20 points, or 9.5 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 955.75 points, or 14.4 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 201.28 points, or 14.9 percent.