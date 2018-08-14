How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

U.S. stocks rallied Tuesday as banks, retailers, and smaller companies jumped. That helped the market recover most of its losses from the previous two days.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 index jumped 18.03 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,839.96.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average picked up 112.22 points, or 0.4 percent, to 25,299.92.

The Nasdaq composite rose 51.19 points, or 0.7 percent, to 7,870.89.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks surged 17.26 points, or 1 percent, to 1,692.58.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 6.68 points, or 0.2 percent.

The Dow is down 13.22 points, or 0.1 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 31.79 points, or 0.4 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 5.77 points, or 0.3 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 166.35 points, or 6.2 percent.

The Dow is up 580.70 points, or 2.3 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 967.50 points, or 14 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 157.07 points, or 10.2 percent.